Jamie F: ‘My guiltiest pleasure? I have no guilt’

Artist Jamie F, from Newcastle, England, retreats to the island of Gozo, where he rediscovered his oeuvre after many barren years in the wilderness. Gozo provides him with the vital tranquillity which allows access to the deep-seated beauty inherent in the world. His latest exhibition “Abstract Gozo” is on display at Arthall Gozo until 12 June.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I try and remember my dreams from the night before.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never stop.

What do you never leave the house without?

My keys and sunglasses.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Outsider, artist…

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Living to 55 years old.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I have no guilt.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To trust your own judgement.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

It would have to be art pieces.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Cosmology and Quantum Physics.

Who’s your inspiration?

Edward Weston and Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Living in the UK.

If you weren’t an artist what would you be doing?

I’d have been a musician.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I am a Catholic (Latin mass).

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Coleridge.

What’s your worst habit?

Getting stressed.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Gregarious.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Never make a film about me.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Duplicity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

St. Hildegarde von Bingen.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Cole Weston colour print (1971).

What is your earliest memory?

Don’t have one.

When did you last cry, and why?

I don’t cry.

Who would you most like to meet?

Myself at 18 years old.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Don’t do social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Florence 16th century.

What book are you reading right now?

The Double Helix by James D. Watson.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Good eyesight back (going blind).

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Die well.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Beethoven.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Beethoven.