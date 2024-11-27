Haley Azzopardi: 'I last cried when watching a TikTok about losing a pet'

Haley Azzopardi began her music journey at age 10 with vocal training. She gained attention in 2015 by reaching the Malta Junior Eurovision finals and winning Italy’s Kalamita Festival. Notable achievements include third place at the 2018 Sanremo Junior World Finals, second in l-Għanja tal-Poplu 2021, and her debut at Mużika Mużika with Nixtieq. She reached the finals of the 2024 Malta Eurovision Song Contest with Tell Me That It’s Over and followed this with a finalist spot in Mużika Mużika with Paradoss. Azzopardi’s talent and passion continue to mark her as a promising Maltese music star.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I turn off my alarm.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To never give up on my dreams and my goals in life.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Bubbly, charismatic and curious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Making the finals of both Muzika Muzika and the Malta Eurovision Song Contest within the same year. Tell Me That It’s Over and Paradoss are two incredible gems.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching the Hunger Games Trilogy at least once a year.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To always be patient with achieving my goals.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

The amplifiers I own to perform gigs with.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To not trust so easily.

Who’s your inspiration?

Billie Eilish. She’s incredible; everything about her and her music screams artist.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to balance my studies with my singing career during exam season.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I would go into acting.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Elton John.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I like to dance and also sing very loudly when I'm drunk.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When they promise a lot of things and they do none of them.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My iPad and also my phone.

What is your earliest memory?

Being In a farmhouse with all the family and whilst running around the swimming pool, I stepped on a dead bee. It still stung, unfortunately.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last cried when watching a TikTok about losing a pet. I could understand the feeling because I lost my cat around nine years ago.

Who would you most like to meet?

Billie Eilish. I couldn’t resist not writing her name here again.

What’s your favourite food?

Spaghetti bolognese.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Ariana Grande.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To the 1970s for the Glam Rock and Rock Pop Scene.

What book are you reading right now?

Verity by Colleen Hoover.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be invisible.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Hip Hop Mix.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Hit Me Hard And Soft by Billie Eilish.