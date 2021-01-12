Air Malta flies to London, Brussels, Paris and more in second COVID ‘lifeline schedule’

Air Malta has launched its second ‘lifeline schedule’ in the midst of the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic all over Europe.

The schedule, intended to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese islands to key airports, starts Wednesday 27 January.

For now, the lifeline schedule is being introduced until the end of February, however, following evaluations in the coming weeks on developments throughout Europe, Air Malta will consider whether to extend it further.

The national airline has been at the forefront in efforts to ensure essential passenger connectivity to selected major European cities as well as a continuous connectivity for cargo, mail and essential medical supplies including the COVID-19 vaccine and other resources that are critical to the islands’ supply chain.

Air Malta will be operating 19 weekly return flights to eight destinations: Amsterdam (Tue, Sun), Brussels (Fri, Sun), Catania (Mon, Fri), Frankfurt (Mon, Wed, Sun), London Heathrow (Mon, Wed, Fri), Paris Charles De Gaulle (Mon, Fri), Rome (Mon, Wed, Fri) and Zurich (Mon, Fri).