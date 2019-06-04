Valletta’s five-star Rosselli opens its doors and gets nominated for two design awards

Valletta’s newest addition to its sparkling line-up of boutique hotels is the five-star Rosselli.

Only 48 hours since opening its doors last week, and the hotel is already shortlisted for two design awards.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said AX Group hospitality director Claire Zammit Xuereb.

“We already ranked in the top seven for Best Hotel Under 50 rooms and top four for Best Suites In Europe… our Rosselli is a unique concept both in terms of it hospitality aspects as well as the design.

“We created a stage that ignores current trends but is instead suspended in time: the brief for designers Forward Architects was a fusion of themes that surprise, provoke and stir emotion. And we are so happy to hear that this has been already appreciated and recognised.”

Zammit Xuereb said today’s travel market was being drive by apps, and the regular interface is a screen and not somebody’s face.

“AX Privilege, under which our 5-star Rosselli, is being launched is designed around the human element. From people to people, that is how we aim to give our service. We want you to feel the warmth of our hospitality and we want you to feel the privilege of coming to stay with us.

“This translates through the way that the rooms are designed, and the level of service introduced. For instance, we have brought back the personal butler service, so that our guests will have the attention they require. Everything to their wishes. Everything with a human touch,” Zammit Xuereb said.