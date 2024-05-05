Motorcycle driver grievously injured after collision

A 43-year-old Luqa resident sustained grievous injuries after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5:45pm on Saturday in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, Marsa.

Preliminary investigations show that the motorcycle collided with a Hyndai I10 driven by a 27-year-old Polish man.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.