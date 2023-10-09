Government will continue taking the difficult decisions, Abela tells Chamber

Prime Minister Robert Abela reassured the Chamber of Commerce government will continue to take the difficult decisions for the country.

“We can speak about an economic transition because we have a growing economy,” Abela told the chamber.

The government said Abela has started the first from a series of consultation meetings ahead of Budget 2024.

Abela insisted decisions will not be taken if a discussion is not carried out. He made reference to the decision to increase stipends.

“Everyone has an opinion, but at the end of the day, a decision needs to be taken, and it was taken,” the PM said.

He said the point of departure remains government’s belief in Malta and her people. “With discussion, and the needed decisions, we can ensure success for Malta and Gozo.”