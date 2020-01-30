[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to hear middleman recordings

Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning as the compilation of evidence against him continues.

In the last sitting, a day before Christmas Eve, Fenech was denied bail by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Fenech is being charged with complicity to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, complicity in the execution of an explosion, and being part of a criminal organisation.

In the previous hearing, the court heard how former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s office in Castille was only searched by the police 10 days after he had been arrested and interrogated for 50 hours.

The revelation came from court testimony given by Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the case. Arnaud was being cross-examined by Fenech's defence team of Fenech.

The court heard Arnaud testify that when Schembri was arrested, his office in Castille was not sealed by the police. Schembri had already resigned his public post by then and the police relied on Schembri's successor, Mark Farrugia's claim, that the office was closed and nobody was allowed to enter the moment Schembri was arrested.

Under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing for the Caruana Galizia family, Arnaud said that the police had asked Schembri for his cloud and email passwords but these were not given because of sensitive work information.

Schembri told police that he lost his phone and Arnaud confirmed in court that the police had asked for technical data to be able to locate the last known whereabouts of the phone. It is as yet unknown whether his phone has been located by the police.

Fenech, a Tumas Group shareholder, spent Christmas and the New Year in jail after the court ruled that it was not satisfied justice would be served if bail is granted, given that multiple investigations were ongoing.

In previous sittings, the court head how Fenech had planned an escape to Tunis, having discussed it with his brother, Franco, at Fenech’s doctor Adrian Vella’s farmhouse. Police had also found €7,000 in cash on Fenech's boat, Gio, when he was arrested in November as the boat was leaving the Portomaso marina.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Fenech.