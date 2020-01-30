menu

[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to hear middleman recordings

Follow us for a live blog of the compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

david_hudson
30 January 2020, 9:57am
by David Hudson
Yorgen Fenech stands charged with being the mastermind in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
11:44 Theuma says he had two mobile phones, one of which he would leave between the driver's seat and the passenger's seat. He would leave this on airplane mode so he would not receive any calls on it. Theuma confirms that Fenech had no idea that he was being recording. Kurt Sansone
11:44 "It's definitely not 2017. I started recording things when Vincent Muscat started talking to police. This was in 2018," Theuma reiterates. Kurt Sansone
11:43 "The voices are mine and Yorgen Fenech's. There are also his children in the background. This was when I had picked him up from the airport sometime in 2018," Theuma says, but argues that he isn't certain. Kurt Sansone
11:42 Theuma could be heard speaking now. Arnaud asks the middleman to confirm who the voices belong to... Kurt Sansone
11:42 The sound of the child has returned in the background of which is a man, cursing... "we have a present" could also be heard but it's unclear who is doing the talking. Kurt Sansone
11:41 We hear the sound of a car but nothing else... Theuma confirms that this is the sound of his Jaguar. There is a regular beeping sound. Kurt Sansone
11:39 File 005 inside folder SC00017790 will be played first. Arnaud explains that some recordings contain periods of silence. The recording starts... Kurt Sansone
11:39 Theuma has entered the courtroom. Fenech looks at him. The court explains to Theuma that his recordings will be played out and he might be asked to answer some questions. Kurt Sansone
11:37 The court is back in session. Magistrate Montebello has returned from her chambers and the recordings will be played now. Kurt Sansone
11:22 Inspector Arnaud is now helping court staff to locate the files presented by court expert Alvin Cardona. There seem to be some technical issues. Kurt Sansone
11:21 We are back in court, but the session is yet to continue. Yorgen Fenech has been ushered out of the courtroom by security. His wife has managed to find a seat to the side and is waiting, like us, for the hearing to continue. Kurt Sansone
11:03 The court is suspended for 15 minutes. Kurt Sansone
11:03 QUICK REMINDER: The recordings and files which Theuma had given to police were presented in a box. Inside the box, the first thing police saw was a picture of Theuma with Keith Schembri inside the latter's office. The box also contained a SIM card and a pen drive containing conversations between the middleman and Fenech. Theuma had made the recordings as a kind of insurance when he feared Fenech and Schembri "would get him next." Kurt Sansone
10:58 The court also orders that Melvin Theuma be handed the soft copies of the files that he himself had presented to police. Kurt Sansone
10:58 Yet another recording slips out of the speaker as the court expert sifts through the files. It's again the sound of a mumbling child. Kurt Sansone
10:55 The court also orders that the copies that will be handed to all parties will not be published or handed to third parties in any shape or form. Kurt Sansone
10:54 The defence expresses its wish to have its own copy of the files. The court finds no problem with this and asks the court expert to eventually present them with a copy of all files presented by Theuma to the police. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran asks Arnaud whether the files presented to the court are all the files that Melvin Theuma handed to the police. "Yes, all of them," Arnaud replies. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Lawyer Marion Camilleri asks the court how long the court hearing is expected to take. Magistrate Montebello says "there's no time" but assumes it might continue up until 12:30pm. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Arnaud tells the court that he knows which recordings will be helpful to the court. “Export the file and use it on a media player or VLC, because it will help us play the file with greater ease,” Arnaud tells the court. Kurt Sansone
10:52 Theuma had recorded several conversations with Fenech after the murder when he started getting jittery when one of three men charged with detonating the bomb was asking for a presidential pardon. Kurt Sansone
10:50 Melvin Theuma is the middleman who has been granted a presidential pardon in exchange for information that could help the investigation and the prosecution with evidence against Fenech and others. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Inspector Arnaud confirms that the recordings and files submitted by court expert Cardona are copies of recordings that Theuma had handed to police. Kurt Sansone
10:46 There's a clumsy demeanour in the courtroom: people are standing, leaning on cabinets, some unhappy murmurs of dissension, the recordings are yet to be found, journalists packed like sardines close together... and the accused is having a chat with his defence lawyer, Marion Camilleri, while bouncing his feet against the floor, clearly impatient. Kurt Sansone
10:43 A recording has slipped out of the speakers prematurely... we could hear a child mumbling and an adult saying, "good boy." It has been stopped before it could go on any further. Kurt Sansone
10:42 Fenech's family members have been allowed to remain standing at the back of the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:40 Caruana Galizia’s sister doesn't want to make space for others to join her on the bench, arguing that she has a bad back and needs to lean. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Family members of the accused who are standing have been asked by court security to leave the courtroom since they are not allowed in unless they are sitting. The court has ordered for seated individuals to make room for the family. Kurt Sansone
10:38 The magistrate says that yet another court expert will have to be appointed to transcribe the recordings. However, she confirms that the recordings will be heard. The court expert is helping the court locate the relative folders on the hard drive. Kurt Sansone
10:38 In chambers, some recordings are being looked for on the hard drive, which will be presented to the court shortly. Kurt Sansone
10:37 The magistrate has told off Arnaud for not informing the accused of such a court application. Kurt Sansone
10:37 The defence is arguing that it was not informed up until Tuesday that the prosecution would be employing a court expert, not giving them ample time to reply. Kurt Sansone
10:25 "Yesterday, when checking that everything is OK with the files... I checked with inspector Arnaud and everything seems to be working fine," he tells the court. Kurt Sansone
10:20 He has submitted a number of photographs, 23 in total, and a report attached to these set of photographs. It is unclear what the photographs contain. He has also submitted a hard drive containing a soft copy of the photographs as well as a copy of a drive with 190GB of data. Kurt Sansone
10:18 Cardona had been appointed by another court to analyse the victim's laptop, two cameras and memory cards. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Court expert Alvin Cardona will be the first to testify. Kurt Sansone
10:16 Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, have entered, as has Magistrate Rachel Montebello. Kurt Sansone
10:16 The courtroom opens. Arnaud stands across from defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran. Yorgen Fenech is brought inside by three armed guards. Kurt Sansone
10:15 QUICK REMINDER: Yorgen Fenech was arrested last November while trying to leave Malta on his yacht. He was subsequently charged with involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Fenech was arrested 24 hours after the prime minister announced that he was considering a pardon for the middleman in the murder. Eventually, Melvyn Theuma, the middleman, was granted a presidential pardon to testify against Fenech and three other men who had been charged with placing and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Lead investigator, Inspector Keith Arnaud has also arrived. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Family members of Daphne Caruana Galizia are also here waiting for the hall to open. Kurt Sansone
10:04 Our court reporter has spotted middleman Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder. Kurt Sansone
10:03 Security is tight in and around the law courts. Two armed guards are standing by the door to the hall, while one is waiting inside. Kurt Sansone
10:00 Good morning. We are in court to follow the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone

Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning as the compilation of evidence against him continues.

In the last sitting, a day before Christmas Eve, Fenech was denied bail by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Fenech is being charged with complicity to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, complicity in the execution of an explosion, and being part of a criminal organisation.

In the previous hearing, the court heard how former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s office in Castille was only searched by the police 10 days after he had been arrested and interrogated for 50 hours.

The revelation came from court testimony given by Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the case. Arnaud was being cross-examined by Fenech's defence team of Fenech.

The court heard Arnaud testify that when Schembri was arrested, his office in Castille was not sealed by the police. Schembri had already resigned his public post by then and the police relied on Schembri's successor, Mark Farrugia's claim, that the office was closed and nobody was allowed to enter the moment Schembri was arrested.

Under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing for the Caruana Galizia family, Arnaud said that the police had asked Schembri for his cloud and email passwords but these were not given because of sensitive work information.

Schembri told police that he lost his phone and Arnaud confirmed in court that the police had asked for technical data to be able to locate the last known whereabouts of the phone. It is as yet unknown whether his phone has been located by the police.

Fenech, a Tumas Group shareholder, spent Christmas and the New Year in jail after the court ruled that it was not satisfied justice would be served if bail is granted, given that multiple investigations were ongoing.

In previous sittings, the court head how Fenech had planned an escape to Tunis, having discussed it with his brother, Franco, at Fenech’s doctor Adrian Vella’s farmhouse. Police had also found €7,000 in cash on Fenech's boat, Gio, when he was arrested in November as the boat was leaving the Portomaso marina.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Fenech.

