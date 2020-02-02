Man grabs police sergeant by the throat after fleeing arrest

A 32-year-old man tried evading arrest and attacked a police sergeant on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the vicinity of an establishment near Spinola Bay at around 3:30 am, when the police were called in over a report that the man was acting violently.

The man, a Sudanese national, was approached by the police with them attempting to calm him down but to no avail.

While the police tried to arrest the man, he started running, before he was apprehended by the Rapid Intervention Unit.

During the arrest, the man grabbed the police sergeant by the throat and injured him.

After his arrest, a search was conducted on the man, with the police finding four packets of what they say is a “green substance” and a pill suspected of being a drug.

The man was taken to the St Julian’s police depot, before being escorted to the police headquarters in Floriana.

Police investigations are ongoing.