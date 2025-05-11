Robert Abela: ‘Assisted euthanasia debate should not be turned into political football’

The debate on assisted euthanasia “should not be turned into a political football”, Robert Abela said, calling it a very sensitive issue.

“No one should fear monger or spread incorrect information. It is important to keep in mind palliative care for patients with terminal illnesses,” he said, adding that the government's proposals on the issue included proper safeguards.

He urged people to take part in the public consultation and make their voices heard.

The Prime Minister said government has invested fully in palliative care, to give dignity to people going through difficult situations.

Speaking during a discussion organised by Labour Youth, the Prime Minister said young people must have a say in major topics that affect them and society at large.

The forum brought together youths from different areas of society to discuss themes such as education, the economy, the environment, governance, Maltese identity, and quality of life.

Abela mentioned the Youth Advisory Forum, a youth cabinet within the Office of the Prime Minister, where social measures are debated, including euthanasia.

He pointed out that young people gave invaluable insights on assisted voluntary euthanasia even before it was raised at Cabinet level.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence was another key topic discussed, with Abela acknowledging its growing influence. “AI is not just a matter of tomorrow, but of today,” he said, explaining that significant investments are being made to incorporate AI into public services.

However, the Prime Minister reassured that AI would not replace traditional jobs.

On the environment, Abela said the government is treating waste as a resource through the waste-to-energy project. He added that climate issues remain a national priority and pointed to investments in green spaces, including the National Park in Ta’ Qali, San Klement Park, Qortin, Wied Fulija, Ġnien il-Glażiż, and 19 other regenerated spaces through Project Green.

On education, the Prime Minister said it is the key to Malta’s social and economic progress. He encouraged youths to keep studying and investing in themselves, also stressing the importance of sport and mental health.

“It is time we stop measuring success only through money, but also through well-being and quality of life,” he said.

Abela touched on reforms in the courts, saying that no government has invested more in the justice system. “We are improving working conditions and increasing the number of judges. Reforms will also address efficiency, because court delays affect freedoms and families.”

Asked about the European Court of Justice's ruling on the citizenship-by-investment scheme, Abela said the government will respect it.

He said the programme created wealth that was used for good causes such as Puttinu Cares, the Hospice, and the Malta Football Association whilst criticising European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Simon Busuttil, and David Casa for “celebrating against Malta”.

He said the government is now working on new laws that respect the ECJ’s principles while keeping the programme alive.

Maltese identity

When asked about Maltese identity, the Prime Minister said the language sets the Maltese apart. “We should be proud of it,” he said, encouraging families to speak Maltese more.

He noted efforts in areas like hospitality and elderly care to help foreign workers learn the language.

The Prime Minister invited the young people who contributed to this discussion to submit proposals and contribute to the public consultation being held on the Malta Vision 2050. He said that young people must take part in the drafting of the vision which will be implemented by them because they are the present and future of the country.