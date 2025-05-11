Bernard Grech: ‘PN tax proposal benefits employees and employers’

The Nationalist Party’s proposal to make the first €10,000 earned from part-time and overtime tax-free has been met with strong support from both workers and business owners, PN Leader Bernard Grech said.

“This is a proposal built on the hard work of both employees and employers,” Grech said during a visit to Mellieħa. “It means more money in people’s pockets and a better quality of life.”

Grech spent the morning meeting families and members of the Mellieħa community, joined by MPs and party officials. Throughout the visit, he met workers who told him how much this measure, along with the proposal for tax-free cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increases, would help them and their families cope better with the rising cost of living.

The PN leader explained that this measure would also help employers, as more overtime opportunities would make it easier to keep workers in their current jobs. This, in turn, would lead to higher productivity and less pressure to bring in foreign workers, a process that often involves extra bureaucracy and time.

Outlining the benefits of the proposal under a future Nationalist government, Grech said it would offer greater workforce stability, more opportunities for employee training, and less dependence on foreign labour.

Grech also took the opportunity to speak about recent political developments, criticising the Labour government for what he described as “dangerous anti-democratic manoeuvres.”

He referred to the Ombudsman’s recent confirmation that the government had tried to silence teachers.

He also condemned what he called an attempt by the Labour Party to take over the Għargħur council, offering his support to the mayor and pledging that the PN will continue to serve the people who voted for it.

“Democracy is a core principle for the Nationalist Party, one it truly believes in and is committed to putting into practice through political action. That action will ensure that the people of Malta and Gozo receive the country they deserve,” he said.

Grech marked Mother’s Day by paying tribute to all mothers, including those who have lost children, those who foster or adopt, those who hope to become mothers, and the nuns who care for children in homes “with love and dedication”.