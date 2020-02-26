Ivan Camilleri sues MaltaToday’s Saviour Balzan over Yorgen Fenech tip-off report

Former Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camilleri has denied tipping off murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in a libel suit against MaltaToday managing editor Saviour Balzan.

Camilleri filed the libel on Wednesday over the report Times Sacks Ivan Camilleri After Alleged Tip-off to Yorgen Fenech Mentioned in Court, which was published on 20 December.

The MaltaToday report lifted the lid on Camilleri’s sacking from Times of Malta, which happened after the former journalist’s name cropped up during compilation of evidence proceedings against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Camilleri had denied that he had in any way communicated with Fenech. He reiterated his denial in a statement released today, in which he announced the start of libel proceedings against Balzan.

Camilleri has insisted that the alleged tip-off was not mentioned in court. He is being represented by lawyer Peter Fenech.

Camilleri has asked the court to award the maximum damages, claiming the MaltaToday report was false.

