menu

Woman seriously injured in Xemxija crash

The incident happened in Ghajn Tuffieha Street

karl_azzopardi
5 March 2020, 7:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Ghajn Tuffieha Street
Ghajn Tuffieha Street

A 69-year-old woman who resides in Swieqi has been seriously injured after an impact between her Peugeot 208 and a trailer.

The trailer, whose make is Iveco, was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Zurrieq, with the incident happening in Ghajn Tuffieha Street.

The police said that the woman was trapped inside the car following the impact, with Civil Protection Department officers brought onsite to rescue her.

An ambulance was called onsite, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Magistrate A. Demicoli has launched an inquiry, and has instructed experts to assist her with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Woman seriously injured in Xemxija crash
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in Xemxija crash
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Lawyers defending Etienne Bartolo suggest murder victim was involved in loan sharking
Court & Police

Updated | Lawyers defending Etienne Bartolo suggest murder victim was involved in loan sharking
Matthew Agius
Comino ferry concession 'in total conformity' with the law says Public Contracts Review Board
Court & Police

Comino ferry concession 'in total conformity' with the law says Public Contracts Review Board
Matthew Agius
Man accused of rape, trafficking of teen girls
Court & Police

Man accused of rape, trafficking of teen girls
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.