Woman seriously injured in Xemxija crash

A 69-year-old woman who resides in Swieqi has been seriously injured after an impact between her Peugeot 208 and a trailer.

The trailer, whose make is Iveco, was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Zurrieq, with the incident happening in Ghajn Tuffieha Street.

The police said that the woman was trapped inside the car following the impact, with Civil Protection Department officers brought onsite to rescue her.

An ambulance was called onsite, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Magistrate A. Demicoli has launched an inquiry, and has instructed experts to assist her with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.