menu

Yorgen Fenech's case to remove lead investigator adjourned to May

Constitutional case that alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech has filed to have lead investigator Keith Arnaud removed will now continue on 2 May

david_hudson
6 March 2020, 11:47am
by David Hudson
Yorgen Fenech
Yorgen Fenech
12:01 Thank you for being with us. Kurt Sansone
12:01 The defence has until 2 May to present new submissions. Kurt Sansone
12:00 This was a brief sitting - Judge Lawrence Mintoff has asked the State Attorney for any submissions that would challenge Fenech's request but has returned with a shake of the head. There will be no further proof to counter Fenech's claims at this stage. Kurt Sansone
12:00 Fenech has been put in handcuffs again and is escorted outside of the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
11:59 The court has suspended further submissions at this stage and the court has been adjourned. Kurt Sansone
11:59 2 May is the designated date for when Fenech's lawyers are to present their submissions to the constitutional court. Kurt Sansone
11:59 State Attorney Victoria Buttigieg has just declared that the State has no other proof to put forward. She has also confirmed that Keith Arnaud would not be ordered to testify again. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Judge Lawrence Mintoff is now presiding. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Chief investigator Keith Arnaud is here as well and he has taken a seat. We've just been informed that Arnaud should not be testifying today. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Alleged murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has just entered the courtroom. His handcuffs have been removed and he is sharing a few words with his lawyers, Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran. Four security officers keep a close eye on him. Kurt Sansone
11:51 Fenech is claiming that Arnaud's role in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia breaches his right to a fair trial as Arnaud, he claims, has close links to Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister. Kurt Sansone
11:51 We are in the courtroom for the next hearing of Yorgen Fenech's constitutional case against chief inspector Keith Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
11:50 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The constitutional case that alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech filed against police inspector Keith Arnaud will continue in May after a brief sitting during which the State Attorney said she had no more proof at this stage. 

Fenech is alleging that his right to a fair trial is being breached. He claims that the chief investigator into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia had close links with former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri. 

Fenech had described Arnaud’s investigation into Keith Schembri’s possible role in Caruana Galizia’s assassination as “careless, approximative, if not amateurish.”

Judge Lawrence Mintoff is presiding in the constitutional proceedings filed by the murder suspect.

Fenech had filed the proceedings in an attempt to remove Arnaud from the murder investigation.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran are appearing for Fenech, while State Attorney Victoria Buttigieg, assisted by Maurizio Cordina, is opposing the request.

In the previous sitting, Peter Caruana Galizia testified and said that the person who told him about the death of his wife was police inspector Kurt Zahra, who works with chief investigator Arnaud.

“I had asked whether she had died and he had said yes. We always had a good relationship with Arnaud and Zahra. He’s been to my house and we had many long chats… like a two-hour chat,” he had told the court. 

Arnaud has admitted to regularly updating former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the developments of the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Middleman Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech have also testified that Arnaud’s predecessor, Silvio Valletta, was leaking sensitive information on the case.

Valletta was later revealed to have been a close friend of Fenech, with footage being discovered of the former deputy police commissioner amusing himself in the alleged mastermind’s Rolls Royce.

In the previous sitting, the constitutional court had also heard how a magisterial inquiry and a separate police investigation are underway into Melvin Theuma’s “ghost job” with the government but remains none the wiser as to its progress.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Yorgen Fenech's case to remove lead investigator adjourned to May
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech's case to remove lead investigator adjourned to May
David Hudson
Times to present witnesses to testify on sacked journalist Ivan Camilleri’s ‘unacceptable conduct’
Court & Police

Times to present witnesses to testify on sacked journalist Ivan Camilleri’s ‘unacceptable conduct’
Matthew Vella
Judge to deliver decree on bail request by three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia
Court & Police

Judge to deliver decree on bail request by three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia
David Hudson
Man dies in Marsa traffic accident
Court & Police

Man dies in Marsa traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.