Nobody injured during Bormla robbery at knifepoint

Nobody was injured during a robbery at knifepoint in a Bormla shop on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 3:45pm at a shop on Triq Dom Mintoff in Bormla.

Police said that the man was at large, having run away with money that he stole from the cash register, but that witnesses said the man was masked and carrying a knife.

He had asked the 19-year-old cashier, a Zabbar resident, for money.

Police investigations continue.