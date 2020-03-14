menu

Nobody injured during Bormla robbery at knifepoint

The masked man ran off with cash register money after he threatened the 19-year-old cashier at knifepoint 

david_hudson
14 March 2020, 6:11pm
by David Hudson
Nobody was injured during a robbery at knifepoint in a Bormla shop on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 3:45pm at a shop on Triq Dom Mintoff in Bormla. 

Police said that the man was at large, having run away with money that he stole from the cash register, but that witnesses said the man was masked and carrying a knife.

He had asked the 19-year-old cashier, a Zabbar resident, for money.

Police investigations continue. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
