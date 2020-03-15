menu

Man falls off seven storey cliff in Birzebbuga

The 20-year-old man is suffering from grievous injuries

karl_azzopardi
15 March 2020, 6:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 20-year-old man has been grievously injured after falling seven storeys off a cliff in Birzebbuga.

The incident happened at Wied ix-Xoqqa u tal-Mara at around 1:45 pm.

Investigations by district police revealed that the man lost his balance and fell off the cliffs into the sea.

People who were boating in the area assisted the man and brought him to shore.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
