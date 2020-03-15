Man falls off seven storey cliff in Birzebbuga

A 20-year-old man has been grievously injured after falling seven storeys off a cliff in Birzebbuga.

The incident happened at Wied ix-Xoqqa u tal-Mara at around 1:45 pm.

Investigations by district police revealed that the man lost his balance and fell off the cliffs into the sea.

People who were boating in the area assisted the man and brought him to shore.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.