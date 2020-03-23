Santa Lucija murder suspect arrested in Morocco

A man who is suspected of carrying out a murder in a Santa Lucija apartment last week was caught fleeing to Morocco.

The man, a 37-year-old Libyan, used to live with the victim at the apartment were the body was found.

On Tuesday, the victim was found under a bloodied sheet and wrapped in black garbage bags after neighbours on Misrah Durell complained of a bad smell issuing from the apartment in question. The police also found signs of suffocation on the victim.

Police were also informed that a particular person in the neighbourhood hadn't been seen in the area for quite some time.

The man was apprehended by Libyan authorities at Casablanca airport, and is being held by Moroccan authorities.

Extradition measures so the man can be brought back to Malta in the coming weeks are already underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

