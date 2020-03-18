[WATCH] Santa Lucija murder: Police looking for man who shared residence with victim

The police are looking for a man who shared residence with the male victim found dead inside a Santa Lucija apartment on Tuesday.

In a press conference outside police headquarters in Floriana, police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said that the police were not excluding the male who shared the residence with the victim, and who is at large, to be a potential suspect.

Police said that the victim is as yet unidentified due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition. However, police said that the forensic team identified wounds to the victim’s head likely caused by a sharp weapon.

Pisani, flanked by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Hubert Cini said that the victim and the man with whom had shared the apartment had been involved in altercations in the past.

The victim was found under a bloodied sheet and wrapped in black garbage bags after neighbours on Misrah Durell complained of a bad smell issuing from the apartment in question.

Pisani said that a forensic team had also found signs of suffocation on the victim.

The police are searching for man who shared residence with the victim and said that they are unaware whether he’s still in the country or abroad.

Until a few years ago, the victim shared his apartment with a Ronald Urry, a man who was charged and is still facing criminal proceedings over his potential involvement in the murder of drug lord, Mario Camilleri, known as l-Imniehru. The victim, though still unidentified, is likely to be Victor McKeon, a 62-year-old man known to police.