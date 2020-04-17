menu

Man seriously injured after glass panes fall onto him

Man had been unloading glass sheets when some of the panes fell on him

massimo_costa
17 April 2020, 3:42pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
A 47-year-old man from Mosta was seriously injured after glass panes fell onto him.

The man had been unloading the glass sheets in Triq il-Ballut, Mosta when the accident happened, the police said

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

