Man seriously injured after glass panes fall onto him
Man had been unloading glass sheets when some of the panes fell on him
A 47-year-old man from Mosta was seriously injured after glass panes fell onto him.
The man had been unloading the glass sheets in Triq il-Ballut, Mosta when the accident happened, the police said
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries were found to be grievous in nature.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.
