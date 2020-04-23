menu

Two arrested in drug find

A search in their vehicle yielded substances suspected of being heroin and cannabis 

karl_azzopardi
23 April 2020, 4:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men both aged 26 who reside in Bormla, were arrested by police after a search in their vehicle yielded substances suspected of being drugs. 

Police said that in an operation by the drug squad and the rapid intervention unit, police stopped the two men in Bormla while they were in the vehicle. 

A search yielded six sachets of a substance suspected of being heroin as well as a plastic bag filled with a substance suspected of being cannabis. 

An inquiry has been launched by magistrate Astrid Grima, who has instructed experts to help her with the case. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Two arrested in drug find
Court & Police

Two arrested in drug find
Karl Azzopardi
Fake healthcare worker jailed for string of robberies targeting elderly
Court & Police

Fake healthcare worker jailed for string of robberies targeting elderly
Matthew Agius
Argument leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Argument leaves man seriously injured
Two men injured in garage fire
Court & Police

Two men injured in garage fire
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.