Two arrested in drug find

Two men both aged 26 who reside in Bormla, were arrested by police after a search in their vehicle yielded substances suspected of being drugs.

Police said that in an operation by the drug squad and the rapid intervention unit, police stopped the two men in Bormla while they were in the vehicle.

A search yielded six sachets of a substance suspected of being heroin as well as a plastic bag filled with a substance suspected of being cannabis.

An inquiry has been launched by magistrate Astrid Grima, who has instructed experts to help her with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.