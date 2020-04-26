menu

18 caught disregarding COVID-19 measures at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq party

Group of people caught in violation of coronavirus social distancing rules at party in White Rocks area, five arrested for drug possession

massimo_costa
26 April 2020, 4:43pm
by Massimo Costa
Five of the 18 persons at the party were arrested after the police caught them in possession of illicit drugs
A group of 18 people were caught ignoring COVID-19 social distancing measures at a party in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that they were informed that a party appeared to be taking place in the White Rocks area at around 3:30am last night.

On arriving at the scene, officers heard music coming from some of the rooms of the abandoned complex, and discovered 18 persons - the organiser, a DJ and 16 other people - at what appeared to be a party.

The police also found drugs after having searched the area and the persons concerned. A 25-year-old man was caught hiding a bag filled with ecstasy pills, a weighing scale and a blade, while a 36-year-old woman was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Suspecting that more drugs were hidden, the police request the assistance of the K9 Unit, which led to the discovery of more cannabis grass, cannabis resin and a bottle with suspected traces of cocaine in it.

Five people were arrested in connection with the drug finds.

