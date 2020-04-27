menu

Police bust two selling cocaine from their car

Couple are arrested close to Buġibba’s main square after police catch them selling drugs from their car

karl_azzopardi
27 April 2020, 2:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Cash and drugs were found in the car (Photos: Police)
Cash and drugs were found in the car (Photos: Police)

Two people were arrested in their car after police surveillance confirmed they were selling drugs from their car.

The 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were surprised by police officers from the rapid intervention unit while in their car close to Buġibba’s main square.

At least €2,500 in cash was found inside the car
At least €2,500 in cash was found inside the car

The couple had been under police surveillance over suspicion of drug trafficking.

The arrest was made at 10pm on Sunday and a search of the vehicle yielded cocaine and at least €2,500 in cash.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Police bust two selling cocaine from their car
Court & Police

Police bust two selling cocaine from their car
Karl Azzopardi
Man seriously injured after falling off ladder
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after falling off ladder
Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons
Court & Police

Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons
Massimo Costa
18 caught disregarding COVID-19 measures at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq party
Court & Police

18 caught disregarding COVID-19 measures at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq party
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.