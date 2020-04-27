Police bust two selling cocaine from their car

Two people were arrested in their car after police surveillance confirmed they were selling drugs from their car.

The 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were surprised by police officers from the rapid intervention unit while in their car close to Buġibba’s main square.

The couple had been under police surveillance over suspicion of drug trafficking.

The arrest was made at 10pm on Sunday and a search of the vehicle yielded cocaine and at least €2,500 in cash.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Monday.