Man grievously injured in power tool accident

A Romanian national has been grievously injured in the course of his work after an accident involving a power tool he had been using.

The incident, which took place at around 10:30am on Monday in Triq Emmanuele Vitale, Rabat, happened while the man was using a wall chaser.

The police said that the man's hands were seriously injured after a mishap with the tool.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.