Man grievously injured in power tool accident

Victim suffers serious injuries to his hands caused by a wall chaser he was using

massimo_costa
27 April 2020, 3:20pm
by Massimo Costa

A Romanian national has been grievously injured in the course of his work after an accident involving a power tool he had been using.

The incident, which took place at around 10:30am on Monday in Triq Emmanuele Vitale, Rabat, happened while the man was using a wall chaser. 

The police said that the man's hands were seriously injured after a mishap with the tool.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

