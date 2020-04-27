Man grievously injured in power tool accident
Victim suffers serious injuries to his hands caused by a wall chaser he was using
A Romanian national has been grievously injured in the course of his work after an accident involving a power tool he had been using.
The incident, which took place at around 10:30am on Monday in Triq Emmanuele Vitale, Rabat, happened while the man was using a wall chaser.
The police said that the man's hands were seriously injured after a mishap with the tool.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.
