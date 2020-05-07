menu

Postwoman, 19, dies after vehicle overturns

A 19-year-old postwoman has died during a traffic accident in Qormi on Thursday

The postal vehicle overturned injuring the woman, who later died in hospital (Photo: One News)

A 19-year-old postwoman died after being crushed by the vehicle she was driving when it overturned, the police said.

The accident happened at 8am on Thursday, in Triq Hal Qormi, metres away from the Central Post Office.

Police said that the woman lost control of the postal vehicle, a Paxster, which overturned. She was flung out of the vehicle and ended up under it.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but died soon after.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is holding a magisterial inquiry. The Qormi district police are also investigating.

