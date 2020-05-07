Postwoman, 19, dies after vehicle overturns

A 19-year-old postwoman died after being crushed by the vehicle she was driving when it overturned, the police said.

The accident happened at 8am on Thursday, in Triq Hal Qormi, metres away from the Central Post Office.

Police said that the woman lost control of the postal vehicle, a Paxster, which overturned. She was flung out of the vehicle and ended up under it.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but died soon after.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is holding a magisterial inquiry. The Qormi district police are also investigating.