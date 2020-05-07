menu

Zabbar incident leaves two hospitalised

The women were injured by a wheel which came off a truck in the street they were walking in

karl_azzopardi
7 May 2020, 8:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two women aged 17 and 24 were left hospitalized after getting hit by a wheel which came off a truck, in the street they were walking in.

The incident happened in Wied il-Ghajn road Zabbar, at around 3:15 pm.

The woman, who both reside in Zabbar, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital shortly after the incident.

The 24-year-old is suffering from light injuries, while the 17-year-old has been certified with grievous injuries.

Police investigations ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Zabbar incident leaves two hospitalised
Court & Police

Zabbar incident leaves two hospitalised
Karl Azzopardi
Two caught breaking mandatory quarantine on Thursday
Court & Police

Two caught breaking mandatory quarantine on Thursday
Karl Azzopardi
Yorgen Fenech insists on bail: ‘Presumption of innocence not just words on a slab in Strasbourg’
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech insists on bail: ‘Presumption of innocence not just words on a slab in Strasbourg’
Matthew Agius
Postwoman, 19, dies after vehicle overturns
Court & Police

Postwoman, 19, dies after vehicle overturns
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.