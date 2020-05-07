Zabbar incident leaves two hospitalised

Two women aged 17 and 24 were left hospitalized after getting hit by a wheel which came off a truck, in the street they were walking in.

The incident happened in Wied il-Ghajn road Zabbar, at around 3:15 pm.

The woman, who both reside in Zabbar, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital shortly after the incident.

The 24-year-old is suffering from light injuries, while the 17-year-old has been certified with grievous injuries.

Police investigations ongoing.