Zabbar incident leaves two hospitalised
The women were injured by a wheel which came off a truck in the street they were walking in
Two women aged 17 and 24 were left hospitalized after getting hit by a wheel which came off a truck, in the street they were walking in.
The incident happened in Wied il-Ghajn road Zabbar, at around 3:15 pm.
The woman, who both reside in Zabbar, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital shortly after the incident.
The 24-year-old is suffering from light injuries, while the 17-year-old has been certified with grievous injuries.
Police investigations ongoing.
