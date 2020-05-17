menu

Two arrested in separate drug busts

The drug busts yielded substances suspected of being cocaine, heroin and cannabis  

karl_azzopardi
17 May 2020, 3:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Drugs and cash found in one of the busts carried out on Saturday
Two people have been arrested for being in the possession of drugs in two separate busts on Saturday.

The first case is that of a 22-year-old man who resides in Bormla.

The man was being investigated by the police’s drug squad, and was stopped by the Rapid Intervention Unit in Triq il-Bacir, Paola while driving.

After a search was conducted in his car, police found a substance suspected of being heroin and cocaine ready to be sold.

Cash was also found in his car.

The man was taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has instructed experts to assist her and has launched a magisterial inquiry.

The second case involves a 19-year-old man who resides in Birkirkara.

At around 8:00 pm on Saturday, police were carrying out the rounds in Valletta, when they noticed the driver of a Volkswagen Polo not wearing a seat belt.

A conversation held with the man after he was stopped, led police to suspect that he was carrying illegal substances in the car.

A search in the vehicle yielded a substance suspected of being cannabis.

A search was also conducted at his residence, where a number of objects related to the use of drugs were uncovered.

The man has been arrested and he is being held for further investigations.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
