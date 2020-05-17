109 traffic tickets issued by police on Sunday

109 tickets were issued on Sunday, as traffic inspections by police continued.

The inspections were headed by the traffic, rapid intervention and special intervention units.

In a statement, police said that 26 fines were issued for excessive speeds in Triq Bormla, Zejtun.

One BMW was clocked in at 101 kilometres, while a Mazda was caught doing 98 kilometres in a 50 kilometre per hour zone.

At Kennedy Drive in the vicinity of Naxxar, police issued 21 tickets.

Another BMW driver was caught driving at 128 kilometres, while two Yamaha drivers were caught speeding at 110 kilometres and 120 kilometres in a 70 kilometre an hour zone.

In Louis Wettinger Street, Mellieha, police issued 32 citations, including a Kawasaki clocked at 110 kilometres and a Kia at 98 kilometres in a 60 kilometre an hour zone.

A further 30 tickets were issued in the mentioned zones for illegalities including vehicles without registration numbers, driving without a licence and for illegally tinted glass.

While inspections were being carried out in Dragonara Road, St Julian’s, a Mercedes vehicle raised suspicion, leading police to search the car, where they uncovered cannabis resin.

Police investigations on the case are ongoing.