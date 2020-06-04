Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A 63-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 3:45pm in Triq Dawret il-Gudja.

Police said the man was riding a Hsun HS that was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 42-year-old man.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.