Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Pieta on Monday.

The accident occurred at 7:55am in Triq l-Indipendenza.

Police said that the victim, a resident of Paola, was riding a Kymco motorcyclist when he crashed into a tree.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.