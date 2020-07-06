menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

6 July 2020, 11:36am
The accident occurred at 7:55am in Triq l-Indipendenza
A 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Pieta on Monday.

The accident occurred at 7:55am in Triq l-Indipendenza.

Police said that the victim, a resident of Paola, was riding a Kymco motorcyclist when he crashed into a tree.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

