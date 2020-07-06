Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
A 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Pieta
A 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Pieta on Monday.
The accident occurred at 7:55am in Triq l-Indipendenza.
Police said that the victim, a resident of Paola, was riding a Kymco motorcyclist when he crashed into a tree.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
