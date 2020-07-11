19 year-old held in connection with theft of hotel cash box

A 19 year-old man from Tarxien is being held by police in connection with a theft from a hotel in St. Paul’s Bay.

According to a statement issued this morning by the police, they had received a phonecall at around 11:30pm yesterday, from hotel employees reporting that a cash drawer had been stolen and that the suspect was probably still in the vicinity of the hotel.

Police officers went to the scene and noted a youth matching the description they were given, a few streets away. He was immediately arrested and found to be carrying a large amount of coins on his person.

The man was taken in for questioning. Police investigations are ongoing.