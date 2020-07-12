Three arrested in police drug raids

Three persons were arrested on Saturday following two separate police drug raids.

The first raid, which happened at around 4pm, led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Żabbar man, after his vehicle was stopped by the police. A considerable amount of cocaine and cannabis grass and resin were found in the man's car, as well as a substantial quantity of cash.

The man was taken to the police's Floriana headquarters for more investigations.

In the second raid, which took place at around 6pm, the police arrested a 33-year-old man from Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and a 32-year-old Serbian woman who were caught allegedly trafficking drugs.

The pair had been observed by the police while they were in a group on the Buġibba seafront.

Police found ecstacy, LSD and other synthetic drugs on them. They were also taken to police HQ for questioning.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has been informed of the case.