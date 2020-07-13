menu

Construction worker injured after falling two storeys

Worker injured in Żejtun construction site incident

karl_azzopardi
13 July 2020, 12:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The incident happened in Triq San Klement, Żejtun
The incident happened in Triq San Klement, Żejtun

A construction site worker has been seriously injured in an accident on Monday.

The man, whose identity is yet to be verified by the police, fell two storeys onto a car, while working on the construction site.

The incident happened at around 11:30am, in Triq San Klement, Żejtun.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and has instructed several experts to help him with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man charged with repeatedly raping partner of 20 years
Court & Police

Man charged with repeatedly raping partner of 20 years
Massimo Costa
Man injured in construction site incident
Court & Police

Man injured in construction site incident
Karl Azzopardi
Construction worker injured after falling two storeys
Court & Police

Construction worker injured after falling two storeys
Karl Azzopardi
Three arrested in police drug raids
Court & Police

Three arrested in police drug raids
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.