Construction worker injured after falling two storeys

A construction site worker has been seriously injured in an accident on Monday.

The man, whose identity is yet to be verified by the police, fell two storeys onto a car, while working on the construction site.

The incident happened at around 11:30am, in Triq San Klement, Żejtun.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and has instructed several experts to help him with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.