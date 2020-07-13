Man injured in construction site incident

A 51-year-old man was grievously injured after falling a single storey at a Naxxar construction site.

The incident happened in Triq il-Katakombi, Naxxar at around 10:00am.

The man, who lives in Siggiewi, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

District police are carrying out investigations on the case.

Another construction site worker was also injured on Monday, after falling two storeys in Zejtun.