menu

Multiple violations found by police during inspections

Police and AFM roadblocks find multiple violations during Saturday night inspections

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 4:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A number of violations were uncovered by police and the armed forces during traffic stops carried out on Saturday night.

Police said a number of drivers were fined for traffic infringements such as unpaid licenses and for not wearing a seat belt.

Drivers were also fined for not having the proper registration plates.

Inspections also unearthed substances suspected of being drugs and objects relatd to the use of drugs.

Inspections were carried out in Triq tal-Barrani, iż-Żejtun, Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa, Triq Aldo Moro, il-Marsa and Triq Dom Mintoff, Raħal Ġdid.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Court & Police

Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Karl Azzopardi
Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Court & Police

Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Karl Azzopardi
Four arrested in Gzira drug bust
Court & Police

Four arrested in Gzira drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Court & Police

Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.