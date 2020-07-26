Multiple violations found by police during inspections

A number of violations were uncovered by police and the armed forces during traffic stops carried out on Saturday night.

Police said a number of drivers were fined for traffic infringements such as unpaid licenses and for not wearing a seat belt.

Drivers were also fined for not having the proper registration plates.

Inspections also unearthed substances suspected of being drugs and objects relatd to the use of drugs.

Inspections were carried out in Triq tal-Barrani, iż-Żejtun, Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa, Triq Aldo Moro, il-Marsa and Triq Dom Mintoff, Raħal Ġdid.