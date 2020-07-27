menu

Eight arrested in Marsaskala drug raid

karl_azzopardi
27 July 2020, 1:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A police raid at a Marsaskala establishment led to the arrest of eight individuals over the possession of drugs.

The operation, which was conducted by the police’s drug squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, was conducted on Sunday afternoon in the limits of St Thomas Bay. 

Seven men aged between 18 and 22 who reside in Zejtun, Marsaskala and Rabat were arrested, as well as a woman aged 24 who resides in Birzebbuga.

Police found substances suspected of being cannabis and cocaine, as well as objects used for the consumption of drugs.

The police later carried out a raid at one of the individual’s residence in Marsascala, where substances suspected of being cannabis, heroin and cocaine were found. A large amount of cash was also found.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
