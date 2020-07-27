Woman seriously injured in Santa Luċija incident

A 40-year old woman from Paola has been seriously injured in a traffic accident at Santa Luċija.

At around 7:30 am police were informed that a traffic accident had occurred in Triq Dawret it-Torri Santa Luċija.

Preliminary investigations showed that a collision had occurred between a Kia Sportage driven by a 37-year-old from Ħal Tarxien and a Paggio motorcycle.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.