menu

Woman seriously injured in Santa Luċija incident

40-year-old hospitalised following motorcycle crash

maltatoday
27 July 2020, 1:33pm
by MaltaToday Staff

A 40-year old woman from Paola has been seriously injured in a traffic accident at Santa Luċija.

At around 7:30 am police were informed that a traffic accident had occurred in Triq Dawret it-Torri Santa Luċija.

Preliminary investigations showed that a collision had occurred between a Kia Sportage driven by a 37-year-old from Ħal Tarxien and a Paggio motorcycle.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Woman seriously injured in Santa Luċija incident
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in Santa Luċija incident
MaltaToday Staff
Eight arrested in Marsaskala drug raid
Court & Police

Eight arrested in Marsaskala drug raid
Karl Azzopardi
Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Court & Police

Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Karl Azzopardi
Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Court & Police

Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.