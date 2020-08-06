menu

Police carry out inspections in Marsa

Police find multiple violations during Wednesday night inspections 

karl_azzopardi
6 August 2020, 7:48pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Inspections by the police in Marsa led to a number of contraventions being issued on Thursday night. 

Police said that during inspections in Gnien Spencer and Gnien Belvedere, dogs from the K9 unit uncovered small packets containing substances suspected of being drugs. 

While doing the rounds in Triq Belt il-Hazna, a number of abandoned vehicles were flagged by police, and a notice was issued. 

Owners were ordered to remove the abandoned vehicles. 

Five individuals in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa and Triq Belt il-Hazna were fined for loitering. 

During inspections, shops operating after the allowed time limit were ordered to close down. 

During the inspections, a number of contraventions were also issued for illegal parking. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Police carry out inspections in Marsa
Court & Police

Police carry out inspections in Marsa
Karl Azzopardi
Two charged with laundering over €1 million in drug money
Court & Police

Two charged with laundering over €1 million in drug money
Matthew Agius
Gaffarena murder: Accused were in the same car as victims
Court & Police

Gaffarena murder: Accused were in the same car as victims
Matthew Agius
Jason Azzopardi files libel against Delia security man Ċensu l-Iswed
Court & Police

Jason Azzopardi files libel against Delia security man Ċensu l-Iswed
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.