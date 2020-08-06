Police carry out inspections in Marsa

Inspections by the police in Marsa led to a number of contraventions being issued on Thursday night.

Police said that during inspections in Gnien Spencer and Gnien Belvedere, dogs from the K9 unit uncovered small packets containing substances suspected of being drugs.

While doing the rounds in Triq Belt il-Hazna, a number of abandoned vehicles were flagged by police, and a notice was issued.

Owners were ordered to remove the abandoned vehicles.

Five individuals in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa and Triq Belt il-Hazna were fined for loitering.

During inspections, shops operating after the allowed time limit were ordered to close down.

During the inspections, a number of contraventions were also issued for illegal parking.