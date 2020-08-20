menu

Joseph Brignone granted bail against personal guarantee

Joseph Brignone was busted by police after a two-month long surveillance operation, and at the time of his arrest was in possession of cash, drugs and a semi-automatic pistol

20 August 2020
by Karl Azzopardi
Suspected drug trafficker Joseph Brignone and his sister have been granted bail.

Brignone, 31, had been arrested by police in April after a two-month surveillance operation.

He was charged with drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, handling stolen property and recidivism. He was arrested after leading officers on a car chase starting in Zabbar before he was eventually stopped in Bormla.

In his car, police found thousands of euros in cash, cocaine, a synthetic drug, a semi-automatic Beretta pistol and a machete.

As the compilation of evidence continued on Thursday morning, the court heard how investigators were keeping a close watch on Brignone, as he travelled from one garage in Fgura to another in Marsaskala. 

He also regularly visited his sister’s flat in Bormla. 

Police officers and the owners of the garages targeted in the searches, testified. 

A fresh request for bail on behalf of both Joseph Brignone and his sister Annalise, 34, was upheld by the court presided over by Magistrate Neville Camilleri. 

The bail was given against a personal guarantee of €30,000 each and an order to sign the bail book daily while abiding by a curfew. 

Brignone was ordered to deposit €7,000, while his sister was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
