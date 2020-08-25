Motorcyclist grievously injured in Santa Venera accident

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 8pm on Regional Road.

Police said the victim, who is from Attard, was riding a Piaggo that was involved in a collision with another bike, whose driver fled the scene upon collision.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are currently searching for the other bike involved in the accident.