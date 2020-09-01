Air Malta pilots file court action over failure to honour Konrad Mizzi agreement

Air Malta pilots have initiated court proceedings against the government over its failure to fulfil an agreement signed two years ago that provided work safeguards.

The judicial proceedings were filed by the Airline Pilots Association against the Prime Minister, the Economy Minister and the Tourism Minister.

The issue concerns a side agreement signed between ALPA and then tourism minister Konrad Mizzi on 26 January 2018 that imposed certain obligations on the government.

ALPA said that through the agreement government had given its members in Air Malta a guarantee that the conditions of employment contained in the collective agreement currently in force would be safeguarded until the signing of a new collective agreement.

ALPA said that notwithstanding, 69 pilots were made redundant in June as a result of collective redundancies declared by the airline.

Air Malta had offered pilots and other staff members a social wage f €1,200 per month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut travel and caused major financial problems for ailines.

Pilots had refused the airline’s offer and management proceeded with making 69 pilots redundant.

ALPA said in its court application that the government refused to honour the contractual rights of those members who were made redundant despite the 2018 agreement.

ALPA said that during negotiations with Air Malta, members of the company’s senior management team had repeatedly made it clear that the government, as the airline’s main shareholder, was only ready to reach an amicable agreement with the association relating to the re-employment of its members if the union were to renounce its rights deriving from the 2018 agreement.

“The government, has therefore, sanctioned the strategic use of negotiation tactics which run counter to core European and democratic values in an attempt at trampling on contractual and employee rights, as well as collective rights deriving from our member’s freedom of association,” ALPA said.

It added it was committed to do its utmost to contribute to the growth of the local aviation sector and expressed regret that government’s failure to honour the agreement necessitated direct action.