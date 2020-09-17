Worker seriously injured in Mellieha incident

A 38-year-old foreigner living in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured in a Mellieha incident.

Police said the incident happed at around 11:15 am, after the man fell while carrying works at the residence.

The incident happened in Triq it-Tramuntana.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to Mate Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.