Worker seriously injured in Mellieha incident

38-year-old injured while carrying out works at a Mellieha residence

karl_azzopardi
17 September 2020, 2:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 38-year-old foreigner living in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured in a Mellieha incident.

Police said the incident happed at around 11:15 am, after the man fell while carrying works at the residence.

The incident happened in Triq it-Tramuntana.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to Mate Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
