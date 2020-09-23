Italian man rushed to hospital after St Paul’s Bay incident

A 50-year-old Italian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward after a traffic accident in Gzira.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:15 pm on Wednesday, after a BMW driven by a 60-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay crashed into a Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle driven by the Italian man.

The incident happened in Triq Dr Ġuże’ Miceli, Gzira.

The motorcycle spun off into a Volkswagen Golf and Daihatsu Sirion parked nearby.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the Italian man to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.