Italian man rushed to hospital after St Paul’s Bay incident

Man, 50, hospitalised after car crashes into a motorcycle he was driving in Gzira

karl_azzopardi
23 September 2020, 6:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq Dr Ġuże’ Miceli, Gzira
A 50-year-old Italian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward after a traffic accident in Gzira.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:15 pm on Wednesday, after a BMW driven by a 60-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay crashed into a Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle driven by the Italian man.

The incident happened in Triq Dr Ġuże’ Miceli, Gzira.

The motorcycle spun off into a Volkswagen Golf and Daihatsu Sirion parked nearby.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the Italian man to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
