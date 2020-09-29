Worker dies after being trapped between lifter and tunnel roof
A worker has died in an accident during maintenance and cleaning work of the Kirkop tunnels on Tuesday morning.
Police said the 57-year-old from Zebbug was on a lifter arm when he got trapped between it and the tunnel roof.
The accident occurred at around 4:30am.
The worker died on the spot.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.
