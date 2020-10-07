Three charged with 20kg cannabis haul found on Marsaxlokk fishing boat

Glen Montesin 38 from Ħaż-Żabbar, Wayne Schembri, 28 from Marsaxlokk and Zach Woodhead 19, from Birżebbuġa all pleaded not guilty to importing and aggravated possession of the drug.

They were charged this afternoon before magistrate Gabriella Vella, two days after being arrested. Inspector Alfred Mangion said that the police had been searching in the area for suspected drug-related activity when they saw the men unloading cardboard boxes from a boat and placing them in a van at around 11pm on Monday.

Five of the boxes were found to contain cannabis, weighing over 20kg in total.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing together with lawyer Amadeus Cachia for Montesin, asked for bail for his client, arguing that he had a clean criminal record, a job and a fixed place of residence.

But magistrate Vella denied the request, saying it was premature.

Schembri and Woodhead did not request bail.

Schembri’s lawyer said his client had signed a refusal of legal assistance before interrogation despite being illiterate.

All three were remanded in custody and were subjected to freezing orders over their assets.

Lawyer Veronica Anne Spiteri appeared for Woodheadd, whilst lawyers Matthew Xuereb, Mario Mifsud and Alex Scerri Herrera defended Schembri.

