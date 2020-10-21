61-year-old arrested in connection with Gzira hit-and-run
Man who hit a woman and kept on driving arrested in Gozo
A 61-year-old man from Nadur has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.
Police said that a 47-year-old woman was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when she was hit by a car which kept on driving.
The incident happened in Rue D’Argens, Gżira at 1:15pm.
The man was arrested in Gozo after police were able to identify his Ottawa YT30 vehicle.
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli has launched an inquiry into the case.
