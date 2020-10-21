menu

61-year-old arrested in connection with Gzira hit-and-run

karl_azzopardi
21 October 2020, 1:35pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 61-year-old man from Nadur has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.

Police said that a 47-year-old woman was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when she was hit by a car which kept on driving.

The incident happened in Rue D’Argens, Gżira at 1:15pm.

The man was arrested in Gozo after police were able to identify his Ottawa YT30 vehicle.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli has launched an inquiry into the case.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
