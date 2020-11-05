Woman arrested for alleged theft of jewellery from private residence
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an alleged theft of jewellery from a residence in Paola.
Police said that the accused had been employed at the residence for some time.
She allegedly committed the theft of jewellery, amounting to more than €5,000, on the last day of her work at the residence, towards the end of October.
The woman is expected to be arraigned in court today before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.
