Police patrol arrests escaping man in Marsa, find drugs

A 43 year old Birzebbugia resident is being held by the police after allegedly attempting to escape from custody after being arrested for drug possession.

The incident occurred on Friday night at 9:45pm when a Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) patrol noticed two persons acting suspiciously in Triq is-Sajjieda, Marsa. As the police approached, one of the men threw away a plastic bag and the men ran off in different directions.

The police gathered the bag and chased the men. One man, originally from Togo, was arrested in Triq il-Marsa and was taken to the Hamrun police station.

The police said the plastic bag had contained 7 small packets of cannabis. In the man’s possession another packet, thought to contain cocaine was also found,

He is being held for further questioning. A magisterial inquiry has been appointed..