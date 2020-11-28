Motorcyclist, 68, seriously injured in Sliema collision

A 68 year-old man from Sliema has been hospitalised after a motorcycle crash in his home town.

In a statement this evening, the police said that they had been called out to assist at an accident scene in Triq Blanche Huber at around 3pm.

Initial investigations show that the 68 year-old, who was driving a motorcycle, had collided with a car driven by a 33 year-old Italian man. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

The police said that investigations were ongoing.