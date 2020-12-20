Teenager falls four storeys in Marsascala accident

An 18-year-old Dutchman is suffering from serious injuries after allegedly falling four floors at Triq is-Salini, Marsascala

At 11pm yesterday police were informed that a person was injured in Marsascala.

Police went to the scene and a preliminary investigation revealed that the teenager allegedly fell four floors in an abandoned building.

Members from the Department of Civil Protection and a medical team helped the victim out from the building, and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital.

At hospital, he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Dr Marseann Farrugia LL.D was informed of the case and an inquiry has been appointed.

Police investigations are ongoing.