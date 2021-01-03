menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Għajnsielem, was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance after crashing into a van

3 January 2021, 4:24pm
by Nicole Meilak

A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital earlier this morning after crashing into a van in Rabat, Gozo. 

The incident took place at Triq Gedrin. Police were notified of the incident at 10:30am this morning.

District police immediately went on site and found that an Isuzu Rodeo van had crashed into a Yamaha motorcycle. 

The van was driven by a 40-year-old man from Għarb, while the motorcycle was driven by a 32-year-old man from Għajnsielem. 

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

