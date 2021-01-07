Two arrested after robbing, kicking elderly man on New Year’s Day

Investigations by the police’s mayor crimes unit have led to the arrest of two people involved in the burglary of a 67-year-old man on New Year’s Day.

On 1 January, the 67-year-old man was jumped while walking alone in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, Marsa at around 5:00 am.

After he was kicked by the two men, the aggressors stole his mobile phone, and left the scene of the crime in a vehicle. The elderly man suffered from light injuries.

Hours of observation led to police to carry out arrests at around 9:00 pm, after the get-away vehicle used in the burglary, was spotted in the same street on Wednesday.

In the vehicle were the two suspects, a 42-year-old man who resides in Gzira, and a 33-year-old man who resides in Marsaskala.

The two are being held for further investigations at the Floriana lockup and are expected to be charged in the coming hours.

Police investigations are ongoing.